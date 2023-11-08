CHICAGO — We have an update on the new attraction being built at Navy Pier in the space of the former IMAX theater.

In April, crews began to gut the space to make way for FlyOver Chicago, a flying attraction that will take you on a journey through Chicago using a giant spherical movie screen. It’s similar to the ride Soarin’ at Epcot at Walt Disney World.

On Tuesday, WGN News crews were able to see an update. The large screen has been installed and all of the ride vehicles are installed as well.

There are three levels of the ride.

We were able to speak with flyover Chicago’s general manager Derek Poitras about where they are in the construction process and what the ride will be like when it opens.

He said they are about 90 percent finished with shooting the movie that will be shown during the ride. He also said the film will be about 8 to 9 minutes long, which is very long for a ride of its kind.

They are still on track for an opening in the Spring but they don’t have an exact date yet.

You can pre-order tickets now for $24 for adults and $14 for children. More information on their website.