In March of 2021, we learned that the Navy Pier IMAX theater would be closing for good. Now we know more about what is going in its place.

FlyOver Chicago is a $40 million attraction that will take guests on an immersive flying journey through the city of Chicago. The multi-sensory experience will feature three levels of seating that moves along with the video footage on a giant 65-foot screen. Wind and other effects will give riders an even greater feeling that they are actually flying. And yes, Disney World fans, you can compare this ride to the very popular flying attraction “Soarin'” at Epcot.

Right now the team from FlyOver is hard at work converting the former IMAX theater to fit this new attraction. In June, they will take their drone cameras to the skies of Chicago to shoot the video footage that will be featured on the ride. Once they have the final cut, programming can begin to make sure the ride vehicles move along with the footage. The FlyOver team expects the attraction to open sometime in Spring of 2024.

I spoke with Lisa Adams, vice president of FlyOver, about everything that goes into creating an attraction like this and what guests can expect. You can watch my WGN Morning News story in the player above. You can watch my full interview with Lisa here:

I will have more updates on the attraction as the construction and filming process continues. Stay tuned here and on all of my social networks for updates! You can find me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. FlyOver has similar attractions in Las Vegas, Vancouver and Iceland – you can learn more about them here.