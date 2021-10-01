Epcot unveils new attractions for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary

Today is the day. The Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida is celebrating 50 years of operation.

The resort opened to the public on October 1, 1971. 11 years later they would construct their second theme park – Epcot Center, modeled after Walt Disney’s vision of an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Today it just goes by Epcot, and it’s undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history.

Over the last few days I was able to check out some of the latest additions to Epcot. You can watch my full report in the video above.

Space 220 is a new restaurant in the park. Guests board a virtual elevator that takes you miles up into outer space where you board a space station. The dining room has giant windows looking back down to Earth. Every once in a while an astronaut will float by, sometimes on a surfboard.

As for the food, I was there for lunch. I started with the Blue Moon Cauliflower – it’s battered and fried with a hot sauce and blue cheese dust.

For my main course, I went with the Flat Iron Steak with a coffee space rub and some asparagus as the side.

Lunch is a set price of $55 which includes one app and one main course. You can see the full menu and pricing on their website here.

As for other additions to Epcot, you have the brand new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride. It’s a 3D family attraction that uses video screens and large props to make you feel like you’re the size of a rat in a restaurant kitchen. Take a look around you when you’re on this ride and take in all of the small details. For example, when you’re under a kitchen cart at one point, the large wheels on the side of you move along with the video in front of you.

And at night, Epcot has added a new fireworks show called Harmonious. You won’t be able to miss the massive barges in the middle of the World Showcase Lagoon. They display video, spray water into the water, and blast all kinds of pyro all over the place.

I was able to speak with singer Danny Gokey who did some of the singing on the new soundtrack for the show. In total it runs about 18 minutes and runs nightly at park close.

And last but definitely not least! Make sure you stay and check out the new Beacons of Magic displays that begin at dusk and run every 15 minutes on Spaceship Earth. Here’s an example of what it looks like. The video doesn’t do it justice, it needs to be seen in person!