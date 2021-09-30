Disney Enchantment: Watch the full 50th anniversary fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World is celebrating 50 years this Friday, October 1st. To kick off the festivities, they are debuting Disney Enchantment – a new nighttime production at Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney has offered a few details about what we’re going to see with this new show. For the first time, the lighting effects won’t be focused only on Cinderella Castle. The projection technology will extend all the way down Main Street, U.S.A. There should be plenty of fireworks and the production features a new original song. It’s called “You Are The Magic” and it’s from eight-time GRAMMY winner and Disney cast member Philip Lawrence.

Disney Enchantment is debuting at a special private event tonight, but the park has decided to live stream it to the world. You will be able to watch it here starting at 9:15pm central time tonight: