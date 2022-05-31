Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Walt Disney World’s Epcot theme park finally has its own roller coaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind made its long-awaited debut for the general public last Friday. I was on hand at the media event earlier this month for a special preview.

In this episode of the podcast, I break down the new spinning indoor omnicoaster in detail and talk about what the ride experience looks and feels like. You can listen to the full podcast episode above.

Want to read more about my experience on the ride? My initial breakdown is here.

Nexstar’s Scott Gustin was also on hand at the media even. You can read our joint report on the coaster here.

As mentioned in the podcast, I was given some short snippets from my rider cam on media day. You can watch the video Disney World provided to me here:

And I spoke with Liz Diaz, a senior engineer with Walt Disney Imagineering. She was one of the project leads on the attraction. Here is our full interview about what it was like to design this ride from the ground up.

I know many of you are planning to take trips to Walt Disney World this summer. If you ride Cosmic Rewind, I would love to hear your thoughts! Reach out and send me your reviews and comments on my social media. I may read some of them on the air on WGN Morning News!

