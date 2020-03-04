Coastin’ the Country Ep. 17: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Walt Disney World

Listen to this episode of the “Coastin’ the Country with Marcus Leshock” podcast in the player above (Can’t see it? Click here). Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s hard to believe. Mickey Mouse was created nine decades ago, yet here we are in 2020, and he finally has his own ride.

Walt Disney World has been making some major additions to their Hollywood Studios theme park. Last month I visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time. A few years before that, they launched Toy Story Land there. And today, they officially opened a ride themed around Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is located inside the Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios, formerly home to the Great Movie Ride. Talk to most enthusiasts and they will agree that the GMR needed some kind of upgrade.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

That upgrade comes in the form of a brand new ride with a brand new theme. The Runaway Railway sticks with the movie theme – but it puts you inside of a Mickey and Minnie short film before having you board trackless vehicles that go through all different types of scenarios.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Unfortunately, I’m not in Florida to ride it. I did the next best thing and talked to somebody who did! Alan Dalinka writes for MousePlanet.com, he was there at the media event to tell me everything you would want to know about the new attraction. Yes, we got into some spoilers – but I give you fair warning before we get into those. You can listen to the full interview in my podcast episode above.

We also talked about the leadership change at the Disney company and what it might mean for the direction of the theme parks. And we talked about the COVID-19 virus that is spreading across the world and if it is impacting the Disney World experience at all.

Check out the full episode above and don't forget to subscribe everywhere you listen to podcasts!