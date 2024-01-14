Take heed, thrill-ride enthusiasts: Winter won’t last forever, even if it feels that way right now.

To break up those winter doldrums, perhaps thinking about a summer trip to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will help.

Especially since there’s a new thrill ride to look forward to.

Great America is set to open a new thrill ride this season, Sky Striker, a 172-foot pendulum ride that has thrill-seekers sitting in a circle on a spinning disc. The ride will swing back and forth while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour. While it won’t go completely over the top, it will get close enough to make riders feel as if they are upside down, with plenty of moments of weightlessness.

WGN coaster enthusiast Marcus Leshock broke down Sky Striker back in August in his Coastin’ the Country.

Leshock also checked out Coaster Con this weekend, a gathering of the American Coaster Enthusiasts in Rosemont, for a WGN Weekend Break.

Of course, Great America was at Coaster Con to talk about Sky Striker, set to debut when the park opens this spring.