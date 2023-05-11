The moment has come! Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is ready to open their latest roller coaster Big Bear Mountain.

The family roller coaster from Vekoma will officially be the longest roller coaster at Dollywood, clocking in at over 4,000 feet. Riders will race through the border of the Wildwood Grove section of the park, on the hunt for the elusive “Bear Bear.” In total, the ride is about two minutes long, twisting and turning up to 66 feet in the air.

Big Bear Mountain features three launches and multiple airtime hills throughout. There are tunnels and a pass right behind a waterfall. The ride has a top speed of 48mph, fast enough for a thrill but not too fast for younger riders. With a height requirement of just 39 inches, the ride will be able to accommodate a lot of children. Dollywood has created quite a collection of family roller coasters with Whistle Punk Chaser, FireChaser Express, Dragonflier, Blazing Fury and now Big Bear Mountain.

This is also Dollywood’s first roller coaster to feature on-board audio. The sound is designed to sync up with the movements of the ride, adding another storytelling element to the attraction.

And Big Bear Mountain isn’t the only major project Dollywood is working on. They are also putting the finishing touches on the brand new HeartSong Lodge and Resort. The hotel will feature 302 rooms and suites, thousands of square feet of meeting and event space, a large pool complex and new restaurants. It’s scheduled to open this fall with reservations opening up for booking in June. This will be Dollywood’s second resort on site – they also have the popular DreamMore Resort and Spa that opened in 2015.

You can watch my full ride on Big Bear Mountain soon in a video player above! More information can be found on the official Dollywood website.