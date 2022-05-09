Better Off Balanced is the new mental health podcast where we talk to experts about issues involving mental health and wellness. Each guest offers ways to help us all cope and overcome feelings that hold us back.

Episode 1: How to start something new

In this episode, WGN’s Sarah Jindra talks to mental health coach, and podcast host, Sandy Cohen.

Cohen was an entertainment reporter, covering the biggest celebrities, when she realized it wasn’t for her anymore.

Find out how she overcame self-doubt by valuing herself more.