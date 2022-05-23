Better Off Balanced is the new mental health podcast where we talk to experts about issues involving mental health and wellness. Each guest offers ways to help us all cope and overcome feelings that hold us back.

WGN’s Mike Lowe talks to psychologist Dr. Obari Cartman about issues surrounding masculinity on this episode of ‘Better Off Balanced.’

Dr. Cartman addresses the concept of toxic masculinity, the power of a male influence, what “be a man” or “man up” should mean, and his reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.