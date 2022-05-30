Better Off Balanced is the new mental health podcast where we talk to experts about issues involving mental health and wellness. Each guest offers ways to help us all cope and overcome feelings that hold us back.

WGN’s Ana Belaval talks to Dr. Patricia Aguado about the struggles the Latino community can face when dealing with mental health issues.

Dr. Aguado is a therapist and an assistant professor at Northeastern Illinois University. She is also a board member of SOMOS LOUD, an organization dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health within the Latin community.