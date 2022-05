Better Off Balanced is the new mental health podcast where we talk to experts about issues involving mental health and wellness. Each guest offers ways to help us all cope and overcome feelings that hold us back.

WGN’s Marcus Leshock talks to psychiatrist and author Dr. Jacqueline Olds on Better Off Balanced.

Dr. Olds talks about how people are suffering with loneliness without realizing it, the value of human connection, how social media can actually help, and when to see a therapist.