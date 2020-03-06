Bair Facts breaks down COVID-19 and coronavirus

In this week’s podcast, we are talking about COVID-19, originally referred to as novel coronavirus, because it is a cornonavirus, much like the common cold is a coronavirus, but this one was unique “novel” when it first reared its ugly head in Wuhan, China.

Since then, there has been a tremendous amount of concern, in some cases panic, about the spread of the disease as well as questions about how deadly it is and how quickly it spreads.

In the weeks since its emergence, scientists and health officials have learned a great deal. Dina Bair breaks down the latest news.