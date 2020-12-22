US surgeon general visits Chicago hospital to learn about city’s vaccination efforts

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are expected to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday

CHICAGO — The U.S. Surgeon General is in Chicago Tuesday visiting Saint Anthony Hospital on the Southwest Side.

Dr. Jerome Adams is hoping to learn more about the hospital’s vaccine rollout, including watching some members of staff get vaccinated.

The surgeon general’s visit is happening amid concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus surfacing in the UK. Over the weekend there, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict lockdown measures on London and the surrounding areas, upending Christmas plans for millions.

The news has prompted other countries, like Canada, India and Ireland, to clamp down and slap tough travel restrictions on flights from the UK. Some even outright banning flights altogether.

That hasn’t happened here in the US — at least not yet.

The new variant is believed to be 70% more transmissible, but speaking Monday in Washington Dr. Adamns says there is no indication that mutated strain is more lethal, or that the vaccines currently approved for emergency use will be any less effective in fighting it.

“We’re working with the WHO, we’re working with the CDC, we’re working with the UK to figure out whether this new strain of virus is going to behave any differently. But I just talked to Dr. Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health. So far, nothing looks like it’s going to change the effectiveness of this vaccine, number one. And number two, even if there is a mutation at some point which changes the effectiveness, it’ll be just like the seasonal flu vaccine that we know how to tweak,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General.

Saint Anthony Hospital is a first stop on this visit for the surgeon general. He is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon at the Thompson Center.