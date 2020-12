Illinois surpasses 14,000 COVID-19 deaths as state reports 9,420 new cases, 190 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 190 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Carroll County: 1 female 70s

Cass County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Christian County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 male 60s

Clinton County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 male 100+

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100+

Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Gallatin County: 1 male 80s

Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Hamilton County: 1 female 70s

Henry County: 1 female 90s

Iroquois County: 2 females 80s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kendall County: 2 males 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Lawrence County: 1 male 50s

Lee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s

Marion County: 1 female 60s

Massac County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Menard County: 1 female 70s

Mercer County: 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Washington County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 4 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

With an additional 190 deaths from COVID-19 Friday, Illinois becomes the sixth state to report 14,000 or more deaths from the virus, following New York, Texas, California, Florida and New Jersey.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296.

As of Thursday night, 5,141 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 4 to December 10 is 9.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 4 to December 10 is 11.1%.

As the surge in deaths statewide continues, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearing emergency use approval from the FDA following a vote Thursday to recommend authorization of the shot.

City and state leaders hope to begin distributing the vaccine upon approval to front-line health care workers and long-term care residents before the end of 2020.