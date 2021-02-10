LIVE: Chicago health officials to update on city’s reopening plans

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced an update the city’s reopening plans Wednesday.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady joined Rosa Escareno, commissioner of Chicago Dept of Business Affairs and Consumer Protestion to discuss developments to the city’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lightfoot’s office released a statement Wednesday outlining a plan that eases indoor dining restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Starting Thursday February 11, indoor service at bars, restaurants and events can expand to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor.

“The easing of additional restrictions, including the expansion of indoor capacity to 40%, will be possible once the city reaches at least the “Moderate-Risk” level in the following metrics: COVID cases diagnosed per day, COVID test positivity, Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness and total number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients. Capacity can then increase to 50% after two weeks (one incubation period) of successfully maintaining at least the “Moderate-Risk” level across all four metrics,” the statement said.