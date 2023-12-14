CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old boy accused of plotting a mass shooting at a local Jewish synagogue admitted to being a member of multiple online antisemitic and political groups, according to county authorities.

The teen is accused of creating “a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel,” according to Stark County Family Court filings. The temple is along 30th Street Northwest in Canton.

The plan was discovered Sept. 1 in Plain Township, on the social media platform Discord, and reported to authorities, filings show. The platform supports group text, voice and video chats, and is primarily designed for video game players.

The report prompted “an immediate investigatory response and notification of public individuals and agencies including the school system which caused significant public alarm within those agencies,” reads a court filing.

An FBI agent requested the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s help in meeting with the teen and his family on Sept. 7 at his Plain Township home, according to a redacted incident report released Thursday.

The agent’s findings included “plans and maps” of the synagogue which were shared via Discord and possibly made by the suspect and an unknown person believed to be from Washington state, according to the report.

The teen is facing charges of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to a Thursday statement from Sheriff George Maier. He was booked into the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System in Canton.

We stand by a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats made against our community. Every threat is investigated thoroughly with the seriousness it deserves. We work diligently to ensure that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Protecting our community is a responsibility we bear with the highest level of commitment and vigilance. Sheriff George Maier

The suspect was not allowed to return to his school until the district superintendent could meet with him, according to the report.

The teen appeared in court with an attorney and parents on Nov. 20. A trial date is set for Dec. 20, in the county juvenile court.

Antisemitic incidents rose after Hamas attack

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism in October reported a 388% increase in incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault across the U.S. since Hamas militants’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, compared to that same time period last year.

The league recorded more than 300 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Oct. 23, nearly 200 of which were “directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza,” reads a news release.

In the days following the Hamas attack, the league recorded a nearly 1000% increase in the average number of violent messages mentioning Jews and Israel posted each day in white-supremacist and right-wing extremist channels on Telegram, a messaging platform.

Federal officials are also warning the threat of violence related to the conflict in Israel will likely be heightened through the winter months.

In a joint bulletin published Tuesday, Dec. 12, the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center warned of “lone actor violence” at large public gatherings, including holiday or faith-based events.

“Such gatherings could become a convenient target for those inspired to commit violence against Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Arab communities,” reads the bulletin. “Hate crime perpetrators have also played a role in violence and threats of violence. There has been a spike in reporting on potential hate crimes or other criminal violations from the public, local law enforcement partners and other private or public sector partners since [Oct. 7].”

‘If You See Something, Say Something’

The agencies in 2021 published a handbook to help citizens identify signals that a violent extremist event could soon happen. Read or download it here:

Anyone can report threats or suspected criminal activity to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by calling the Cleveland field office at 216-522-1400.

Get more information from Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.