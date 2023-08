MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Have you ever heard of something like this for a birthday surprise?

Mom, dad and their newborn twins all share the same birthday now.

A-ria and José were each born just over five pounds at Hillcrest Hospital according to Cleveland Clinic.

Hillcrest Hospital: Twins share same birthday with parents

Congrats to Scierra and José on their twins and birthdays they’ll never forget.