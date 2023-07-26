INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since a hazing scandal erupted around the program earlier in July, someone from Northwestern football will speak to the media on Wednesday.

But only one person will do so, because those taking the field for the Wildcats won’t be talking.

Ahead of the start of Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, the three Northwestern players that were scheduled to participate in the media event announced that they would not attend.

Those who were scheduled to speak include linebacker Bryce Gallagher, Jr., defensive back Rod Heard II, Jr., and wide receiver Bryce Kirtz, Jr.

This comes after hazing allegations within the program have led to the dismissal of head coach Pat Fitzgerald along with a collection of lawsuits from former Wildcats athletes.

“After talking with our parents, our teammates and Coach Braun, we have made the decision to not attend Big Ten Media Day,” said the players in a statement released by Northwestern athletics. “This was very difficult since we were excited about the opportunity to participate in this great Big Ten tradition, and to talk about the game we love and the season ahead. But given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season.

“We are proud members of the NU football program and want our on-field performance and off-field conduct to always reflect the values of the university and our fans.

“GO ‘CATS!!”

Interim head coach David Braun, who arrived as the new defensive coordinator for the program in January, will speak to reporters at the event. It marks the first time that anyone from the athletic program has gone on camera since the scandal broke.

“The decision from our players to forgo Big Ten Media Day was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness,” said Braun in a statement from Northwestern. “I’m fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event.”

Northwestern is schedule to open training camp practice in early August with their season opener taking place against Rutgers on Sunday, September 3 at 11 a.m. central time in Piscataway, New Jersey.