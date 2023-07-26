INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since a hazing scandal began nearly three weeks ago, a representative for Northwestern University’s football program or athletic department took part in a news conference.

The one to do so ended up being the person who has only been part of the university since the beginning of the year.

Interim head coach David Braun, who was hired by Pat Fitzgerald to be the program’s defensive coordinator in January before replacing him in July, was left alone at the lectern at Lucas Oil Stadium to face questions.

There was no availability to speak with athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg, who was in attendance in Indianapolis but spoke only to the Big Ten Network and ESPN. Three players that initially were slated to talk at the event decided not to attend on Tuesday.

Naturally, as one might expect, Braun avoided hazing talk during his open news conference at Lucas Oil Stadium in front of the entire media group in the first of two Big Ten Media Days.

Most of his time featured a prepared speech that included his personal transition into the job and how he’s continued to meet with players since being named the interim coach.

“I told our players a couple weeks ago moving forward it is my ultimate purpose to make sure the four people back home are taken care of, and beyond that, I’m here to support and serve them moving forward,” said Braun. “Through one-on-one meetings with a majority of our team, I have found a team that has come together, that truly loves one another, and has an incredible resolve to attack the 2023 season and write their own story about overcoming adversity.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Braun had a 45-minute side session with reporters on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. While continuing to steer away from specific talk about hazing, he did say that he’s seen the executive summary of the allegations and told what he needs to know by administrators.

Braun said that prioritizing student-athlete safety along with making the experience the best for their players remains the top priority for the program.

“We’ve had general conversations about that can be found in conversations with our university leadership,” said Braun when asked about specific changes for player safety. “Many of those things are already in place, and as the leader of our program, I’m still working through on what that looks like from a day-to-day basis.

“But as I referred to in my opening comments, the student-athlete experience is what this is all about, and we need to make sure that the way that we operate in ensuring that an experience that our guys chose to come to Northwestern for.

“That’s the best of both worlds; that’s a world-class organization, it’s playing on the biggest stage in college football, and it’s creating memories with your teammates that last a lifetime.”

He doesn’t have that much time to get the group ready with workouts for the 2023 season beginning in Evanston next week. That starts the preparation for the opener against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey on Sunday, September 3.

It’s quite a task for the first time head coach who is taking over in what are most certainly not the best of circumstances.