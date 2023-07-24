EVANSTON, Ill. — The only correspondence from the leader of Northwestern University since a hazing scandal erupted in July has been through letters to the community, with another one coming on Monday.

This time, president Michael Schill was offering some defense and encouragement for student-athletes at the school as lawsuits over allegations of mistreatment in a few sports have been filed.

“The picture painted by some of these commentators of our program, our student-athletes and the University itself is entirely inconsistent with the Northwestern we all know and love,” said Schill in his letter. “While there is no doubt in my mind that shameful events did take place in the football program, I also know that the vast majority of our student-athletes — in football and in our other 18 D1 teams — are people of character who do amazing things both on the field and in the classroom. I am proud of them.”

Schill’s letter came on the same day that two more lawsuits were filed against the university. One came from lawyers Patrick Salvi II and Parker Stinar on behalf of a “Jane Doe,” a former volleyball player.

Later on Monday, attorneys Ben Crump, Steven Levin, Margaret Battersby Black, and Richard Banks announced their filing of a lawsuit on behalf of former football player Lloyd Yates.

In his letter, Schill pointed out Northwestern’s strong athletic Academic Progress Rate, which includes nine teams that had perfect scores in that category. He also saluted the 18 All-American and 49 All-Big Ten selections in the program.

“I am committed to supporting our student-athletes and to re-building any damage our athletic program may have experienced. Part of that commitment is to protect our students’ safety and well-being. That commitment includes thoroughly investigating any instance or allegation of hazing or mistreatment,” said Schill. “That commitment includes creating processes and safeguards so that what happened in football can never happen again at Northwestern.

“That commitment also includes celebrating, defending and caring for both students and staff who are unfairly implicated by a broad brush. “

Letters and statements are the only way that Schill or athletics director Dr. Derrick Gragg have communicated since the hazing allegations were revealed earlier in July. Interim head coach David Braun, who took over when Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10, is set to speak at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on Wednesday.