EVANSTON, Ill. — In the wake of a major hazing scandal around its football program, Northwestern University is conducting a new review of its athletic department.

This time it will be led by a former United States Attorney General, and the public will get the chance to see the results.

Northwestern has announced a new independent review of the “processes and accountability mechanisms” at the school to address potential misconduct in athletic programs.

Former US attorney general Loretta Lynch will lead the review & results will be made public.

On Tuesday morning, Northwestern announced that they will have former Loretta Lynch from the law firm of Paul, Weis, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison lead a review of the “processes and accountability mechanisms” in place to prevent misconduct in athletic programs.

She will conduct the review with feedback from faculty, staff, students, and alumni, with it being made public upon its completion.

This comes in the wake of a hazing scandal that started brewing after a hazing investigation was completed by Maggie Hickey of ArentFox Schiff, a former inspector general of Illinois, in July. She found the anonymous whistleblower’s claims against the program were “largely supported by the evidence” in her investigation.

When head coach Pat Fitzgerald was suspended for two offseason weeks without pay, more details surfaced, which led to the longtime coach’s dismissal on July 10. Since then, other allegations of misconduct have been made against other sports, with lawsuits coming from two groups of attorneys over the last few weeks.

“Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period,” said Northwestern president Michael Schill in a statement released the school. “I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities. We will provide all of our students with the resources and support they need and do whatever is necessary to protect their safety and ensure that our athletics program remains one we can all be proud of.”

Lynch was the US Attorney General from 2015 through 2017 and will begin her review of the athletic department immediately. She will update Schill along with the board of trustees during the review, but no timetable has been given for completion.