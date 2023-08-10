CHICAGO — A new lawsuit filed against Northwestern University accuses the school and its board of trustees of negligence and failing to act on a reported rape.

According to Crain’s Chicago, the suit filed on Wednesday by a former member of Northwestern’s women’s lacrosse team claims the university allowed another athlete with a history of sexual assault allegations to enroll.

The suit also claims that school officials failed to properly investigate after she reported that he raped her.

Northwestern said it immediately reported the allegations to the University’s Office of Civil Rights and Title X compliance.

It says the accusations are currently under investigation and the school remains in contact with the alleged victim.