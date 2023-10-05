CHICAGO — Attorneys for former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald have filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the school after his firing in July.

The lawsuit claims that he was wrongfully and “illegally” terminated as head coach and will seek economic damages of $130 million while also seeking more through other categories.

Fitzgerald was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in the football program, even though it found he did not play a role.

