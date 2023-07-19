CHICAGO — A prominent civil rights attorney along with a few former Northwestern athletes will be talking about the hazing scandal that’s erupted in recent weeks at the school on Wednesday.

Ben Crump along with Chicago-based attorney Steven Levin of Levin and Perconti will be joined by these former Wildcats’ players at a news conference at 10 a.m. central time in downtown Chicago.

This comes just two days after Crump and Levin announced that a group of former players in the football program had been retained by the attorneys for possible litigation. They allege that a number of incidents took place including “forced participation in humiliating acts and racial bias to punishments that inflicted severe physical discomfort and psychological trauma.”

