CHICAGO — It what has become a common occurrence since the hazing scandal broke around the program, another former Northwestern University football player is filing a lawsuit.

The one on Wednesday is on behalf of a player who took the field for two former Wildcats’ coaches.

Former offensive lineman Ramon Diaz, who played under Randy Walker in 2005 and then Pat Fitzgerald from 2006-2008, has filed a lawsuit against Northwestern University, the school’s board of trustees, Fitzgerald, and former athletic director Jim Phillips.

Represented by Patrick Salvi II of Chicago-based Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C along with Parker Stinar Denver-based of The Stinar Law Firm, Diaz says he “was “was subjected to hazing, sexual and physical abuse, racial discrimination, and other dehumanizing acts” during his time at the school.

WGN News spoke with Diaz in July about his experiences within the program in July, where he described instances of alleged racism he faced while with the football program.

After the announcement of the filing of a new lawsuit, Northwestern released this statement through a university spokesperson.



There is no place for hazing at Northwestern and we are currently reviewing the allegations involving Coach MacPherson. We will review any specific allegation involving current coaches or players and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions based on the facts.

We are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues and ensure that our athletic program remains one that our entire community can be proud of and one that is fully aligned with and reflects our values. As President Michael Schill shared recently, the University will redouble its efforts to safeguard the welfare of each and every student-athlete at Northwestern.

This adds to a number of lawsuits filed on behalf of former Northwestern players on behalf of Salvi and Stinar, but Diaz is the first to attach his named to the litigation.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Steve Levin (Levin & Perconti), and Margaret Battersby Black (Levin & Perconti) have filed a number of lawsuits on behalf of players, including two more this week.

In response to these lawsuits and the continued controversy around the athletic department, Northwestern University has brought on former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch to conduct a review of the athletics program.

She will work with faculty, students, and staff at the school and her report will be made public. This was not the case with the initial report on hazing that was conducted by former Illinois Inspector General Maggie Hickey, which led to the initial suspension of Fitzgerald on July 7.

When more details of the allegations were revealed, the longtime head coach was fired by Northwestern on July 10.

Diaz, Salvi, and Stinar are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 9 a.m. central time on Wednesday, August 2. WGN News Now is providing live coverage of the news conference, which you can see in the video above.