CHICAGO — More lawsuits were filed on behalf of former Northwestern football players in the wake of the hazing scandal that surrounded the athletics program the entire month of July.

On Monday, attorney Ben Crump along with Chicago-based Levin and Perconti announced that they’ve filed suit on behalf of former Wildcats running back and linebacker Warren Miles Long and a “John Doe 2”.

In these lawsuits, Northwestern University is named as the defendant with three counts of negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being, and a violation of Illinois’ Gender Violence Act.

This brings the number of lawsuits from this pair of attorneys to five since hazing allegations emerged about the football program earlier this month. Both Crump and Levin intended to file more lawsuits later this week, per a news release.

According to the complaint, both allege that they were “subjected to ongoing sexual, physical, and emotional abuse during their years playing football for the Wildcats.” They allege the incidents began at the team’s preseason training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Long is the third player to be named in a lawsuit against Northwestern represented by Crump and Levin. Former Wildcats players Lloyd Yates and Simba Short filed suit last week. Many of the details from the suits are similar, referencing the alleged hazing ritual “running,” “car wash,” and “Gatorade Shake Challenge.”

“With each filing, we have a clearer picture of the routine abuse that occurred in Northwestern’s football program and continues to haunt these young men,” said Crump in a statement. “The code of silence has been broken. The brave survivors filing these lawsuits are standing up to their alleged abusers and the institutions that reportedly allowed this twisted culture to prevail.”

Since a flurry of lawsuits have come at the the school over the last week-and-a-half, Northwestern has had a pair of statements from president Michael Schill.