HAMMOND, Ind. — A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond.

Indiana State Police said a female driver who was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4 a.m. Thursday was killed. Police said she crashed into a male driver who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Illinois State Police said traffic will be diverted at Cline Avenue for several hours as the accident site is cleaned up

No further information was provided.