LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman who was involved in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road was struck and killed by an alleged intoxicated driver on the expressway.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to eastbound I-90, at the .9 mile marker near the state line, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash Friday at around 4:45 p.m.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the a gray Nissan SUV may have hydroplaned and struck the concrete barrier that separates the east and westbound lanes.

A driver in a white Lexus saw the crash, which blocked the left and center lanes, and pulled over.

The woman in the SUV asked him to call 911 and began to walk across the roadway toward the Lexus.

Police said a blue Ford F250 was traveling eastbound and approached the scene. The driver, Scott Schuch, 55, of Porter, allegedly made a sudden lane change and struck the woman. She died at the scene.

Schuch’s pickup truck then crashed into the Lexus. Two occupants suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers alleged signs of impairment from Schuch at the scene and a blood test was taken.

He is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated endangering, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated.