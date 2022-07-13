GARY, Ind. — A woman was killed Wednesday following a crash with a police vehicle in Gary.

At around 12:10 p.m., investigators said a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, traveling in an unmarked black 2019 Dodge Charger, was traveling east on 5th Avenue when he struck a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Witnesses told WGN News the victim was an elderly woman who lived in the community. Another, car shop owner Frederick Bolden, said he was outside at the time and did not hear any sirens.

“Didn’t hear any sirens, just heard the crash there were no sirens, I didn’t hear the tires screeching I just heard the crash,” Bolden said. “I turned around and he didn’t have his lights on, so I dunno.”

The deputy, Zachary Norcutt, was transported to Southlake Methodist for non life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police said they are in the initial stages of the investigation.