HOBART, Ind. — The body of a woman was recovered from Robinson Lake in Lake Country Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, police were dispatched to the beach area near the 5200 block of Liverpool Road per a report of two swimmers struggling in the water.

Reports said a man was rescued from the water and another victim, a woman, did not resurface the water.

Around 3:03 p.m., a law enforcement diver located and recovered the woman who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no information on the identity of the deceased.