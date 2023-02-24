PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly running away from officers following a high-speed pursuit.

At around 2:55 a.m., a Porter County deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of County Line Road and U.S. 20.

The officer noted they saw a woman, later identified as Yamarre McCollum, 21, of Gary, outside of a Porsche Cayenne. Police said the vehicle had an expired temporary tag from Texas and that McCollum turned without signaling once she got back into the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, police allege McCollum could not provide a driver’s license and said that the Porsche was bought in Texas from a Facebook marketplace ad. Police said she could not provide documentation for the vehicle and police couldn’t find any information on the Porsche through a check.

While the officer was completing paperwork, McCollum allegedly started driving at a high-rate of speed.

Police said she drove the Porsche westbound into Lake County on U.S. 20 and was going in excess of 90 miles per hour.

The vehicle was driven off the road at multiple points and was able to get onto I-94, but could only go around 20 miles per hour. It came to a stop and McCollum exited the vehicle.

An officer attempted to hold her at gunpoint, but McCollum allegedly ran away and hopped over a guard rail on the north side of I-94. She was taken into custody moments later.

Through an investigation, it was determined the vehicle was not stolen.

According to the police report, McCollum said she was in a “tough spot” and did not want her sister’s vehicle impounded.

She was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, never receiving a license and reckless driving.