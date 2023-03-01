WINFIELD, Ind. — Winfield police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after she was found dead inside a home Monday evening.

Winfield Town Marshal Daniel Bell said the parents of Haley Losinski, 36, found her dead around 5:40 p.m. inside their home in the 11200 block of Pike Place.

As officers arrived and began to investigate, Bell said they believed foul play was involved. An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found Losinski died from blunt force injury to the head.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, Bell said additional details couldn’t be released.

Detectives don’t believe there is any going threat to the public.