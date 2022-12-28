HAMMOND, Ind. — A burst pipe caused damage to a library in Northwest Indiana will keep it closed for weeks.

On Sunday, Christmas Day, library officials in Hammond, Indiana, were notified of the water issue.

A line of their overhead sprinkler system froze and burst, causing damage throughout the three-story building to things like carpeting, drywall, ceiling tiles, lighting and electrical systems.

A remediation company has since been hired and has been working around the clock to remove moisture and clean water in impacted areas.

Library Board President Marty Wieglos said about 40-50 books have been deemed a total loss, adding that’s on the high side.

“Where this breach happened, it was in a work area where there were desk and tables,” Wielgos said. “There wasn’t a book within 30 feet of that area. It’s a God send. The initial assessment we did yesterday, from thousands and thousands of items in that library, maybe 50 of them got direct water.”

People who visit the library and wish to access materials can do so online or at partnering locations, like the Lake County Library and the Gary Library.

There was also another water issue on Christmas Day at the main post office in Chicago.

Retail operations are temporarily suspended at the location.