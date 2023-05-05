EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Warrants have been issued for a couple after authorities determined an infant died last summer due to a “massive” brain hemorrhage in Northwest Indiana.

On July 7, 2022, Eric Rangel III, a 2-month-old, was pronounced dead at St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago.

During the autopsy the following day, a doctor ruled his death a homicide with a cause of death determined to be a massive head injury.

When officers arrived at the scene July 7 in the 3600 block of Parrish Avenue in East Chicago, father Eric Rangel Jr., told police shortly after feeding his son, the infant began to cough and had difficulty breathing, according to court documents.

Documents state Rangel Jr. told police the baby then went limp as he walked his son to the front of the home. He woke up his partner and mother of the boy, Sandra Sosa, and 911 was called.

Back at the hospital the following day — the doctor who performed the autopsy told authorities Rangel III that a “massive” subdural/subarachnoid hemorrhage was the immediate cause of death due to blunt force trauma, according to documents.

The infant was also found to be malnourished with a body weight in the 3.9 percentile, documents state.

During the course of the investigation, East Chicago police spoke with DCFS who told them the baby had not seen a doctor since birth, but an appointment was scheduled later in the month.

Warrants have been issued for both Rangel Jr. and Sosa. They are not in custody at this time.

Rangel Jr. has been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and aggravated battery. Sosa has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call East Chicago police at 219-391-8400.