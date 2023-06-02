Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MUNSTER, Ind. — A warrant was issued after a man was seemingly beaten at random outside of a Taco Bell in Northwest Indiana.

On May 4 at around 2:40 p.m., a witness reported to police he observed a man being kicked in the head in the parking lot, located in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue in Munster, and the suspect fled in a burgundy 2016 Ford Fusion.

The victim, who requires around the clock care due to a neurological problem, told police he had no recollection of what happened.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect through surveillance footage.

Dominique Jones, of Chicago, was seen arguing with a woman he was with at a nearby Target, according to court records. A short time later, the two are seen in the parking lot of the aforementioned Taco Bell with the woman driving.

Jones is seen attempting to block the car from driving away when the victim was walking nearby, documents state.

Jones then allegedly punches the man in the face, causing him to go unconscious. Documents allege he then stomped on the man’s head. Jones and woman then fled in the Ford Fusion.

On May 25, Jones was charged with aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is currently not in custody and a warrant has been issued.

Police did not release the surveillance images referenced in the court documents to the media or public.