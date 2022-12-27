PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan.

The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan.

Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird.

They tried to rescue it but needed more help.

Crews arrived and were able to safely remove the goose from the frozen beach.

The bird was taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian’s facility for treatment, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.