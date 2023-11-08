VALPARAISO, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is suspected in the stabbing death of a Valparaiso University student at a Northwest Indiana-area Planet Fitness.

Valparaiso University president José D. Padilla confirmed the passing of Varun Raj Pucha on Wednesday, calling his death “an immense loss to our campus family, and an immeasurably greater loss for those close to him.”

According to Valparaiso police, authorities responded to the fitness center, located in the 1200 block of Strongbow Centre Drive, on Oct. 29 following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The investigation led police to Jordan Andrade of Porter Township, who was initially booked on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Charges are expected to be upgraded to murder.

Police did not speculate on a motive, but the Northwest Indiana Times reports that Andrade had previously been diagnosed with serious mental health conditions. The newspaper adds that the stabbing took place as Pucha was seated in a massage chair inside the gym. It is believed that Andrade entered the room and stabbed Puncha in the head.

Andrade is currently being held at the Porter County Jail.

Padilla said Valparaiso University personnel will “continue to communicate with and support Varun’s family as we navigate through this tragic time.”

An on-campus memorial service for Puncha, who was set to graduate in December, is planned for Thursday, Nov. 16.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at (219) 462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411).