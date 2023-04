DYER, Ind. — Part of US 30 in Northwest Indiana was closed Tuesday morning due to a roll over crash.

At around 6:45 a.m., Dyer police responded to the area of Calumet and Castlewood on the report of a rollover crash.

A WGN News crew saw two vehicles involved at the scene.

Police said US 30 in this area was temporarily closed, but has been reopened.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.