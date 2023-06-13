MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Concerns surrounding living conditions at a Northwest Indiana apartment complex continue to arise, less than a week after some residents were displaced following an inspection that revealed structural issues at the property.

Signs posted on the property by the Lake County Health Department now read “unfit for human habitation” and indicate that residents are ordered to vacate the premises within ten days.

Last Wednesday, the Hickory Ridge Apartments — located in the 1700 block of West 55th Avenue — were deemed unsafe by an inspector with the Merrillville Fire Department.

According to Merrillville Fire Chief Edward Yerga, the inspector deemed the first building on the property unsafe due to structural integrity, while concerns were also raised about an adjacent building where water leaking and mold were consistent problems.

Town officials said between the two buildings evacuated last week, there are 48 total units — with some being vacant, — but at least 12 families have been displaced so far from those apartments.

Yerga told WGN-TV fire officials are familiar with the apartment complex and respond often for calls.

“Lots of fire alarms and so forth because the systems aren’t working correctly, and yes they have been fined; we’ve taken everything as far as we can take it,” Yerga said. “To see something like this, it’s just not fair to the residents.”

Merrillville’s Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said there has been a lack of cooperation from current and former owners to address issues at the apartment complex.

The apartments have also been the focus of the town’s code enforcement for the last few months, but due to legal limitations set by federal and state laws, code enforcement has been limited to issuing warnings and citations to Hickory Ridge Management.

WGN-TV reached out last week to Detroit-based management company for the apartment complex and has still not yet heard back.