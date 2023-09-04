EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teen was hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana on Monday evening, police say.

According to East Chicago Police, the teen was unconscious when they were rescued by crews from the East Chicago Fire Department.

The victim was seen on a stretcher after fire department personnel performed CPR.

Currently, it is unclear which area of the lake the rescue took place.

Authorities have not identified the individual involved or provided updates on their condition.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.