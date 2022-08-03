CROWN POINT, Ind. — University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on their first facility in Indiana.

The 130,00 square-foot outpatient center and “micro-hospital” is expected to open in spring 2024. It will be located in the Beacon Hill Development, located near I-65 and 109th Avenue.

An estimated 110,000 patient visits are expected each year. When completed, the health system said the $121 million project will be their largest facility outside of the South Side. Around 150 new jobs are expected to be created.

The following services are planned at the new center.

Micro-hospital with an emergency department and a short-stay inpatient unit.

Comprehensive cancer center with infusion therapy as well as radiation, medical and surgical oncology.

Imaging center with MRI, CT, PET, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities.

Outpatient surgery center.

Laboratory services.

Medical offices with access to UChicago Medicine’s physicians and specialists, including those in cancer care, cardiology, digestive diseases, orthopedics, neurosciences, pediatrics, primary care, surgical specialties, transplant care and women’s health.