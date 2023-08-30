GARY, Ind. — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in the Chicago region Wednesday to visit a local airport.

Buttigieg is kicking off a three-day tour of Indiana, plus a stop in Chicago, by touring ongoing projects at the Gary / Chicago International Airport. This includes improvements to the airport’s cargo operations “which support manufacturing and our national supply chains,” according to a press release from his office.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, INDOT Commissioner Michael Smith, and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan are expected to join the secretary for the tour and the related press conference.

This stop is the first in a series across Indiana intended to “highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and creating good-paying jobs in Indiana and across the country,” according to the press release. He also has planned stops in Elkhart to celebrate a railroad crossing elimination project, and Indianapolis to tour a sheet metal workers apprenticeship facility and road project.

Following the two-day tour, the secretary is then scheduled to hold a press conference Friday from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport about air travel heading into the Labor Day weekend.