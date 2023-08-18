Highland, Ind. — Police in Highland, Indiana have filed charges against two people after a dog attack left a woman injured and her husky dead.

According to Highland Police, Adrien Sheldon and Luz Adorno are facing several charges after their loose dogs allegedly attacked a woman and her dog in the 3500 block of Jewett Street around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

Police charged Sheldon with Cruelty to Animals, and four counts of Dog Bite Liability, misdemeanors. Adorno was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of Dog Bite Liability.

Police say 28-year-old Amber Neyhart had been walking her dog in the area when they were both attacked by the group of dogs that escaped from a nearby yard. Neyhart tried to shield her dog but was bitten by one of the adult dogs in the group. Witnesses to the attack attempted to step in to help Neyhart but were also bitten.

According to police, Neyhart suffered injuries to her arms and legs and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Three other women who attempted to help Neyhart during the attack also suffered bite wounds but were not taken to the hospital.

Neyhart’s Husky was taken to the vet, but authorities say it had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Police say during the attack, an unidentified man shot one of the adult dogs in the group before fleeing the scene, the dog later died.

Highland’s Deputy Police Chief says animal control removed seven dogs from the couple’s home last week.

According to police, the dogs are now in the custody of Highland Animal Control and have been declared “Dangerous Dogs.” Officers say the owners have the right to contest the determination at a hearing before the Highland Metropolitan Board of Police Commission.