LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have been arrested after leading police in Indiana on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a detective conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Durango SUV that committed several traffic violations on the westbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana on Wednesday.

When the detective’s vehicle approached the Dodge Durango, the driver reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. The occupants of the Dodge Durango were seen throwing out large bags of what appeared to be marijuana, according to the LCSO.

The SUV exited I-94 at State Road 49 and the driver attempted to enter the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton, but due to the gate being closed, the driver was forced to make a U-turn.

The occupants continued to flee and throw large amounts of suspected marijuana out of the vehicle, finally stopping in Porter County on westbound U.S. 20. The driver and his passenger were taken into custody. Officers retrieved suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

The driver was later identified as a 22-year-old male and his passenger as a 18-year-old female, both from the Rockford. Both could face multiple criminal charges including felony resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession.

The investigation is ongoing.