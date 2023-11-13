LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A toddler is in critical condition after two children were found drowning in a river in Northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana police, the incident occurred in the Tippecanoe River in Pulaski County where a one-year-old and five-year-old boy were found struggling in the river behind a home on Stamper Drive around 10:50 a.m.

Officers found that the children had been playing outside and entered the water. Family members pulled the children from the water after hearing the five-year-old call for help.

The children and two adult family members were transported to Pulaski Memorial Hospital. The toddler was later transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

