GARY Ind. — An investigation is underway after a toddler was accidentally shot and killed by his three-year-old brother in Northwest Indiana Friday night, police said.

According to Gary police, officers dispatched to Northlake Methodist Hospital after calls of a two-year-old shot around 7:21 p.m.

Police said the mother told officers that her older son found the gun in her purse when she left the bedroom.

Additional officers secured a home in the 2100 block of Georgia Street for investigation.

