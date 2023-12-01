HIGHLAND, Ind. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, one Northwest Indiana family has made it their mission to collect for Toys for Tots by putting out bins at the front of their elaborate Christmas display.

Matt Hanft and his family obviously noticed that not as many people were headed to the stores ahead of the holidays in 2020 due to the pandemic, so they took matters into their own hands.

Hanft, a union ironworker by day, decided to contact Gary’s Toys for Tots chapter, which serves all of northern Lake County. He wanted to put a Toys for Tots box in front of his Christmas display — something he’s been passionate about for ten years.

The chapter was delighted to hear about the idea and sent the family boxes for their home at 8483 Delaware St. in Highland.

“We got a late start at the beginning of COVID but were able to fill up a pickup truck in a matter of five days,” Hanft told WGN News.

Since 2020, the Hanfts’ operation has steadily grown with some boxes in Griffith and at five Jimmy John’s locations.

The Gary chapter was named the Marine Corps Reserve chapter of the year in 2022. Campaign coordinator Shelia Herron credits the Hanfts for playing a big part.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing for his family to want to help and make sure every child has a great Christmas,” Herron said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Hanft said drop-offs are “slow but steady” during the week and get busy on the weekends.

“Hopefully we can fill up a semi-truck one day,” Hanft said. “We do it to bring joy to everybody.”

Their home is at 8483 Delaware St. in Highland if you’d like to drop off toys.