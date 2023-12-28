PORTAGE, Ind. —More details are coming to light in the amazing rescue of a trapped driver in Northwest Indiana.

Matt Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana survived six days on rainwater prior to being rescued from a mangled truck, according to Indiana State Police.

Two fishermen stumbled onto the wreck just after Christmas.

The emergency crews who helped with the rescue told WGN News that while they are happy to have played a small part in saving the driver’s life, the real credit goes to the fishermen who found him.

“The details of everything just make this so much more special than a normal call because it is truly miraculous,” Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Crail said. “This guy’s will to live is second to none.”

Firefighter paramedic Mike Durak was one of the first crews on the scene as part of Engine 2 late Tuesday afternoon.

“We came across heavy terrain rocks that slid down to the riven. We knew right away it was going to be heavy extraction, so we knew we had a task at hand,” he said. “With this call specifically, we wouldn’t even have imagined that someone was trapped in there for six days.”

Firefighter paramedic Jordan Bucy was also on the scene that day along Interstate 94 in Portage and even talked with Reum, who was trapped inside his vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Beacon Health System shows car crash survivor Matt Reum.

“He was actually very highly spirited throughout the entire event. … He knew he had been down there since the 20th, even indicated that he had been writing a journal while he was down there. He was able to access a pen and paper. He was keeping a journal the entire time he was down there, even going as far as ‘If I don’t make it, this is what I want said,’” Bucy said. “We didn’t read the journal. We were able to pass that along and made sure that stayed with him when he got definitive care.”

Crail points out Reum’s will to live.

“And looking back on our calls of service, we had been on 94 within that 6-day time frame, a couple of times driving over the top of that bridge,” he said. “So he had heard sirens coming and going and just the mentality of thinking, ‘They’re coming,’ and we don’t go there for him.”

All of the first responders gave credit to the two fishermen who spotted the truck and whose curiosity led them to Reum.

The 911 calls were released Thursday.

911 Call: I don’t know the address but there’s a car that’s been here since Wednesday and there’s a person inside of it. He’s still alive too.

“We’re in the time of season that it gets dark at 4:30 p.m.,” Bucy said. “Had (the fishermen) found him 45 minutes later or were down there 45 minutes later, they may not have seen his truck because of the darkness.”

“I’m just happy to see that he’s in great hands and he made it to a fantastic hospital. He’s here today,” Durak said. “If the weather was our typical December weather, I’m not too sure that the outcome would have been the same.”

Also Thursday, the hospital issued a statement that said Reum’s condition has improved from critical condition to serious.