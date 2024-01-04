SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matt Reum, the man who survived a crash along Interstate 94 that left him trapped inside his vehicle for nearly a week over Christmas continues to improve.

Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana survived six days on rainwater prior to being rescued from a mangled truck, according to Indiana State Police.

Reum (Memorial Hospital in South Bend)

Memorial Hospital in South Bend issued a statement on Thursday that said his condition has been upgraded to fair and he has been moved to inpatient rehabilitation at the hospital.

Reum also posted two videos on his Facebook page expressing gratitude for the support he has received from across the country.

“You guys have made what was and is a tragedy for me — I lost my leg, I have an above the knee amputation now. I’ve got an ankle that’s broken. I’ve got a hand that’s broken,” he said. “You guys have made something that would be so hard for a normal person to go through, and you have showered me with love. And you have showed me so much kindness. There is no way I can ever start to repay you guys or say thank you enough. But I’m going to try. Thank you for all of these blessings. Thank you for revitalizing my hope in humanity. Because you guys have been amazing.”

Reum said he had been moved to the rehabilitation area saying hospital staff believe his surgeries went well enough and he is healing well too. He said he has a walker and a wheelchair.

“I’m able to get around, which is amazing,” he said. “I never thought at 27 I’d have to worry about how I’d get around. There are so many things we take for granted in life. And now I can’t take it for granted. There are so many things you have taken the burden off of. I cannot tell you how thankful I am for that.”